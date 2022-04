Welcombe Hills School pupils enchanted audiences this week with two sell-out performances of Shrek.

Ryan Payne, left, played Shrek, pictured with fellow Welcombe Hills School performers including Alice Fry as Princess Fiona, as they prepared to go on stage this week. Photo: Mark Williamson W24/4/22/8802. (55887338)

More than 80 students were involved in the whole school production, with homemade props, costumes and a live band featuring professional musicians.