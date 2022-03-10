We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

STUDENTS at Stratford upon Avon School have raised £5,000 for the Ukraine Disaster Emergency Fund with the help of an anonymous parent who match-funded their efforts.

From left, S Loosmore, Neil Wallace and Zuzanna Cieslak. (55385048)

Year 10 students requested a non-uniform day at school, with the suggested minimum donation of £1 to take part. However, the children and staff were far more generous when the day took place on Wednesday (9th March) and donated almost £3,000.

And a parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, contacted the school to offer to match-fund the students’ efforts with a donation of up to £2,000.

S Loosmore, one of the Year 10 students behind the fundraising, said: “I am so pleased to see how many people went above and beyond and gave more than our usual £1.”

Headteacher Neil Wallace added: “I was delighted to be approached by a group of students wanting to provide humanitarian assistance in the current climate.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is distressing and concerning, and we have circulated resources for form tutors to use this week as many students have had questions or sought reassurance.

“It has been a really successful day raising approximately £5,000 for the emergency appeal by the Disaster Emergencies Committee (DEC) to support the humanitarian response in Ukraine.

“The DEC is made up of 15 member charities who are experts in humanitarian aid and specialise in different areas of disaster response. DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

“It is times like this that highlight the importance of the outstanding work done by many non-governmental organisations around the world.”