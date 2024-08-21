Stratford student searching for lost hours after being spiked

A STUDENT whose drink was spiked says writing about the ordeal is empowering.

Saraya Haddad, who lives in Stratford, said she was targeted while with friends at her university campus student bar. She has absolutely no memory of the 13 hours that followed. The distressing experience was the catalyst for her to write a one-woman play Spiked, which she’s performing next week.

Searching for lost hours after being spiked

The 27-year-old, who’s completing a PhD at the Shakespeare Institute, was an undergraduate at another university when it happened five years ago.