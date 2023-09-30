Stratford street could be partially closed to traffic under Gateway Site plans

PART of Windsor Street could be closed to cars and turned into an open space for people as part of long-held ambitions to redevelop the Gateway Site in Stratford.

More ideas and policies for the site on the edge of the town centre have emerged in a draft masterplan document commissioned by Stratford District Council as part of its commitment to delivering the project.

As previously reported by the Herald, key to the entire scheme is a World Shakespeare Centre, a new visitor attraction that would allow the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to update and expand its offering. This would be the anchor building on the site, a triangle of land between Birmingham Road, Arden Street and Windsor Street, while there could also be homes, shops, cafes and restaurants, and a hotel.