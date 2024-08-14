Stratford station taxi rank targeted by spikes

ONE year on and the mindless act of tyre spiking on taxi ranks in Stratford continues.

This time the perpetrators are allegedly concealing sharp nails in jelly candy posing a road safety threat to the public by causing a burst tyre or tyres to taxi drivers and passengers alike.

Tyre spike.

Once again the taxi rank at Stratford Railway Station has been targeted but Bridge Street and Rother Street – outside Nat West Bank – have previously seen nails scattered in the area where taxis park.