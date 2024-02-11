Stratford sixth-former delves into Shakespeare plays for marathon medal design

THERE will be new-look to the Shakespeare Marathon and Half-Marathon this year – and that includes the medal which runners will receive at the finish line.

This is the first year that RunThrough Events is organising the race after taking over from Stratford Rotary Club.

However, a few traditions will remain: Rotary is still involved, money will be raised for the Shakespeare Hospice and one Stratford school pupil will have designed the race medal, winning a competition run by the Stratford Herald and sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau.