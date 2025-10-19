ANOTHER week and another area of shrubbery and bushes in Stratford has been cut back, causing more concern about wildlife.

The stretch of land between Alcester Road and the railway station was slashed back by contractors last week – similar to the clearance work along Seven Meadows Road.

In both cases, residents have raised concerns about wildlife and the extent to which vegetation has been removed by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) contractors.

Sally Lester said she watched as the area of shrubbery, including blackberry bushes and lilac plants, were cleared.

“The area was also a barrier for these apartments from the noise from the road and from the pollution, those plants would have been sucking up the carbon dioxide expelled from the cars,” she said.

“Hundreds and thousands of people go through the station every day and they walk past this point. They need to make it look smart but if they are going to do something, they need to maintain it better than they have been.”

The area has not been maintained and there were sightings of rats in the bushes where litter had also been discarded.

WCC said it would now be properly maintained and had been added to its schedule.

“Some people have complained about rats and there have occasionally been rats spotted,” Sally said. “But when I was watching the workers for about half an hour I didn’t see a single rat. If there’d been any in that area then they would have been running for cover when the machine was being used.”

Shrubbery and flowers have been cut down in an area alongside Alcester Road

Sally added that the litter situation looks a lot worse since the shrubbery has been removed.

“They said they’re going to turf that area but if they haven’t been maintaining it for the last five years, there’s no guarantee they’re going to maintain it going forward,” she said. “If they’re going to do anything, they should create a wildflower area there instead.”

A spokesperson for WCC said: “Following communication with both members of the public and local councillors, the decision was taken to bring the area along the Alcester Road back into a more manageable condition.

“The area has now been added to a regular programme of maintenance. This will allow better management of litter picking and prevention of rodent activity and is not expected to have a detrimental effect on noise or pollution.”

The work on Seven Meadows Road caused some mixed reactions – there was concern about a habitat being destroyed while others said the paths along the road were now easier to navigate.

Stephen Norrie, of Stratford Climate Action, told the Herald that contractors had “far exceeded” their brief of only cutting back bushes that were obstructing pathways or signage.

“Decline in hedgerow is one of the major factors in declines in insect and bird populations, and to take them out without good cause is unacceptable,” he said.