Stratford shopping centre sold for £1.85m
THE Minories shopping centre in Stratford has been sold for £1.85 million.
The centre, which is between Henley Street and Meer Street, was bought by Birmingham-based Sutton Carter Investments.
The Minories has nine units, including the Grade II-listed premises housing Edinburgh Woollen Mill, and the El Greco restaurant.
The mixed retail and restaurant complex is expected to generate an annual income of £171,890.
Simon Hain, director of ehB Reeves, which organised the sale, said: “This sale protects the immediate future of one of Stratford’s best-known shopping areas and we’re delighted to have secured the deal.
“The properties comprise a mixture of period half-timbered buildings through to modern, contemporary purpose-built retail units.
“The development is likely to stay in its current format and will hopefully flourish under its new ownership.”