Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford shopping centre sold for £1.85m

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:46, 08 February 2022
 | Updated: 09:48, 08 February 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Which local news topics are most important to you?

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Take part in our survey

THE Minories shopping centre in Stratford has been sold for £1.85 million.

The Minories, Stratford (54751067)
The Minories, Stratford (54751067)

The centre, which is between Henley Street and Meer Street, was bought by Birmingham-based Sutton Carter Investments.

The Minories has nine units, including the Grade II-listed premises housing Edinburgh Woollen Mill, and the El Greco restaurant.

The mixed retail and restaurant complex is expected to generate an annual income of £171,890.

Simon Hain, director of ehB Reeves, which organised the sale, said: “This sale protects the immediate future of one of Stratford’s best-known shopping areas and we’re delighted to have secured the deal.

“The properties comprise a mixture of period half-timbered buildings through to modern, contemporary purpose-built retail units.

“The development is likely to stay in its current format and will hopefully flourish under its new ownership.”

Business Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE