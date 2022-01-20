Stratford shop where counterfeit vodka was found can no longer sell booze and fags

Alcohol and tobacco will no longer be sold at a Stratford shop where counterfeit cigarettes and vodka were seized.

There was also concern the shop had sold tobacco to schoolchildren.

The licence, which covered the Quick Stop Shop in Greenhill Street was surrendered on Wednesday (19th January) prior to a hearing called by Stratford District Council.

Moments before the licensing hearing could begin, an advisor acting on behalf of Foad Weysi, who held the shop’s licence, presented the paperwork to a solicitor for the council.

An attempt by Mr Weysi to transfer the licence to somebody else in December had been blocked by the council due to police concerns surrounding the new incumbent.

The hearing had been called to review the premises licence following a request from a council officer on the grounds of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm. It followed a series of visits to the shop by trading standards and police when counterfeit cigarettes and vodka were seized.

Having surrendered the licence, Mr Weysi’s representative Abul Azad told the meeting: “Mr Weysi has decided that in view of the circumstances he will surrender his personal licence as well.

“We deeply regret that this hearing was necessary. Mr Weysi had sold the business about 18 months ago but, unfortunately, he did not realise that he had to contact Stratford council to confirm that this transaction had taken place or that the new owner needed to apply.

“When we reviewed the evidence that was submitted to this panel by the officers of Stratford council and Warwickshire trading standards, Mr Weysi and I were disgusted at what had gone on at the premises and we fully understand the concern of officers that such an abuse of licensing regulations should take place here in a town like Stratford – it should clearly never happen again.

“At this moment in time the premises are compliant with the prohibition of the sale of alcohol and tobacco and I’m sure we’ll hear from the new owner as to what steps he will take to make sure the premises remain compliant.

“It really pains me to hear that children on their way to school here in Stratford were sold tobacco.”