Stratford shop prosecuted after selling cans of cider to minors

A STRATFORD shop owner has been fined after selling cider to two children.

Harvinder Singh Sohal, 48, who runs Hathaway Green Stores on Alcester Road, was prosecuted by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards which tested the shop following complaints it was selling age-restricted products to children.

In March trading standards sent two under 18s into the store and Sohal, of Le More, Sutton Coldfield, sold them four cans of Thatchers Gold Cider.

At Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 7th December, Sohal pleaded guilty to one offence under the Licensing Act 2003 and was fined £400, ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1020.54 and a victim surcharge of £40.

As well as being the seller, Sohal is one of the directors of A & G Drinks Limited, which owns and operates Hathaway Green Stores, and the premise licence holder.

In mitigation, Sohal was said to have “taken his eye off the ball” and was tired due to long work hours.

Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety at the county council, said: “We know that alcohol can be harmful to a child’s health. It can affect the development of their vital organs and functions and cause them alcohol-related injuries as well as lead them to participate in risky behaviour.

“Warwickshire Trading Standards is determined to crackdown on the sale of alcohol and other age restricted products to children and are working with the police and others to do this.

“Most retailers take their responsibilities very seriously and operate Challenge 25 and other schemes to prevent underage sales. However, a minority of retailers are still selling to children and it is these that we are targeting.”

During 2022, the county’s trading standards’ child volunteers attempted to purchase alcohol from 60 premises – 15 sales were made.