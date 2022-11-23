Stratford shop plans new front to prevent 'the misuse' of the area

A NEW shopfront is to be fitted to the Stratford town centre branch of Boots the Chemist to prevent ‘the misuse’ of the recessed area facing onto Bridge Street.

The firm has applied for planning permission to redesign the front of the store, bringing the windows and doors further forward. If granted permission by Stratford District Council, the new-look Boots would have sliding automatic doors as a central entrance to the store.

Boots in Bridge Street, Stratford. Image: Google (60838556)

The documents submitted to the council also include plans to repair the building’s masonry and redecorate the façade.