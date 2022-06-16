Stratford shop covered in slime... for the launch of author's new book

SLIME was found on a shopfront in Stratford High Street this week – but don’t worry, it wasn’t a sign of town centre neglect, just a new creation from The Brothers McLeod.

Greg McCleod alongside the Waterstones Knight Sir Louis and the Sorcerer of Slime window in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57333447)

Illustrator Greg and writer Myles launched their third novel in children’s book series Knight Sir Louis at a celebratory event at Waterstones last week. To mark the momentous occasion Greg rendered a giant Sorcerer of Slime on the bookshop window.

The new book, Knight Sir Louis and the Sorcerer of Slime, sees hero Louis take on baddies in another adventure full of medieval mirth and green gunky stuff.

Myles said: “Because of Covid this was our first proper publication launch day. So it was great to have a proper event, including cake, and we had a big crowd. Greg drew portraits and I read a couple of chapters.

“We also signed a bunch of copies for the shelves.”

Children don’t have to read the books in order as they are standalone stories.