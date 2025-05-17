NEW parking meters look set to be rolled out in Stratford town.

In an email sent to a Stratford resident, a member of Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) parking management team said the meters will be installed across the county in early summer, including in Stratford.

The email, which the resident forwarded to the Herald, explained that a new machine provider had been found by the council. All the new machines will have card payment options and will take cash.

A parking ticket machine in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Iain Duck

Many of the machines – 80 per cent – will be solar powered.

The council said that a number of the old machines in Stratford had “complex issues” that authorities were unable to resolve. They also acknowledged that the existing machines are at the end of their life and it was a struggle to keep them operational.

Frustrations with Stratford’s parking meter situation is something the Herald has covered regularly over recent years. Many of them have been out of order for months leaving drivers searching round for a way to pay for their parking while reminding the council that not everyone uses parking apps.

Last summer, the Herald was then told by WCC that a deal to secure new parking meters was “weeks away”. This now looks to have moved forward around 10 months.

WCC declined to comment on the email.