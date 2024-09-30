IT was action stations for Stratford scuba divers when the Hindu community reached out for help last month to recover precious items that had sunk to the bottom of the Avon during a ceremony.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The festival typically lasts for 10 days, starting on the fourth day of the Hindu lunar-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, which this year fell between 20th August and 18th September.

The vibrant festival sees family and friends dress up in differently coloured traditional clothes and is observed with prayers, hymns, and offerings of sweets, music, and flowers, along with the immersion of a Lord Ganesh statue in the Avon.