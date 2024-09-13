Stratford Scouts to review plans after new £1m HQ building refused permission

A PLANNED £1 million state-of-the-art scout HQ in Stratford’s Old Town has been refused planning permission.

The scheme for a two-storey building in New Broad Street was submitted to Stratford District Council by 1st Stratford Scouts as its current building is no longer fit for purpose.

However, the replacement HQ, which included a modern space for scouting activities with enhanced storage and space for community use, was deemed out of keeping for the area.