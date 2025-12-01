STRATFORD’S special delivery service is back for Christmas.

The 1st Shottery Scouts Christmas postal service has been running for decades is back, offering the people of town a cheaper way to get their festive cards delivered.

“Our post boxes are in several locations in and around Stratford,” said a Emma Haslam, who is chairperson of the group. “Tesco, Morrisons, Stratford library, Tesco Express on Banbury Road, Co-op on Trinity Mead, Simply Fresh on Evesham Road, Clopton News, Shakespeare Hospice Book Shop and St Andrew’s Church, Shottery.

Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter helps the beavers from 1st Shottery Scouts launch their Christmas postal service.

“You can post your cards for 50p each or five for £2, much cheaper than a first or second class stamp! Just pop your card and money in a bag and post them in one of the boxes.

“Delivery areas are: Stratford town centre, Clopton, Bishopton, Drayton, Shottery, Old Town, Bridgetown and Tiddington.”

The last posting date is 18th December. Cards are then sorted ready to be delivered by the beavers, cubs and scouts by 24th December. Proceeds from the service helps to support the scout group.