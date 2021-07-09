Stratford School's England tribute ahead of final

Stratford School has been pulling out all the stops to roar England onto victory this Sunday with catering staff even donning Harry Kane masks to show their support for The Three Lions.

Kitchen staff have also been serving up England-themed lunches this week, while today saw around 1,000 pupils line up to form the words 'It's Coming Home' on the school's all-weather pitch.

Headteacher Neil Wallace said: “It puts a spring in everybody’s step after what’s been a really challenging year and it’s lovely to have something to put a smile on people’s faces and unite behind.

“During lunchtimes in the canteen you see sometimes students burst into song with ‘It’s coming home’. We’re looking at finishing the week on a high and sending everybody home ready for what will hopefully be a great weekend.”