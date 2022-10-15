Home   News   Article

Stratford schoolgirl's campaign for safer road crossings

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:21, 15 October 2022

A NINE-YEAR-OLD has launched a campaign to make a pedestrian crossing near her school in Stratford safer.

Lottie Whiting is so concerned about the number of cars ignoring red lights at pedestrian crossings in Evesham Place and Rother Street that she has written a letter to Stratford mayor, Cllr Gill Cleeve.

She hopes the mayor and Warwickshire County Council will help make the crossings safer for anyone who uses them, and in particular schoolchildren and parents with prams.

