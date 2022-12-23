Stratford schoolgirl Emilia Callard is our medal competition winner

TIME will be hanging round the necks of runners in Stratford next year, but only after they have completed The Shakespeare Marathon or half marathon.

The winning design for the 2023 medal features not only a runner whose face is a clock, but also a quote from Macbeth: ‘Come what come may, Time and the hour runs through the roughest day’.

Shakespeare Marathon medal design winner at Shakespeare Martineau. Photo: Mark Williamson.

The design was created by 11-year-old Emilia Callard, a Year 7 student at Stratford-upon-Avon School, and was chosen as the winner of a competition run by Stratford Rotary Club and the Herald.

Emilia said she came up with the idea of turning the runner’s face into a clock face while researching quotes to do with time and running.

The hands on the clock face even point to the start time for the race, which is taking place on 23rd April 2023.

Emilia added that her dad, Ian, had to read the email informing her of the win twice.

“I was very happy, and I was also quite surprised,” said Emilia.

One of the judges and sponsors of the competition, Andrew Smith of Shakespeare Martineau lawyers, said: “We were delighted by the response to this year’s competition, so many of the pictures were vibrant in colour and design, and we could see that a lot of thought had been put into matching quotes with drawings of Shakespeare and the town’s landmark buildings.

“Emilia’s entry stood out to us immediately with the simplicity of the image, the bold minimal colour, and seeing her quote mirrored in the face of the runner really tied it together.

“The design encapsulated everything we were looking to show about the marathon, and we were delighted to invite her and her family to our offices to present her with her award.”

As well as having her design turned into a medal for the race, which is organised by Stratford Rotary Club, Emilia also won an Amazon voucher and will receive a T-shirt featuring her work.

It’s not the first time Emilia’s artistic talents have featured in the Herald. In 2020, Emilia and her brother, Daniel, inspired The Shakespeare Hospice to launch an art competition for children.

The hospice had been caring for their mum, Laura, a brilliant dress designer who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Emilia was one of the judges for the competition, which was dedicated to Laura’s memory.

n This year’s marathon and half marathon allowed Stratford Rotary Club to make £20,000 of donations to charitable groups. Entry for 2023 is open at www.shakespearemarathon.org.uk.