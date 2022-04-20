Stratford schoolchildren's messages of support reach Ukraine

Messages of support and solidarity from schoolchildren in Stratford reached Ukraine earlier this month.

As reported in the Herald (14th April), two ex-NHS ambulances stocked with medical supplies were driven from Hampton Lucy on Wednesday 30th March by Alf Rajkowski and three other drivers.

Operating as Ambulance Aid, they delivered the ambulances to Rzeszow, in Poland, before the vehicles were taken on to Odesa, where they were happily received by medical and military officials.