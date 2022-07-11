Stratford schoolchildren turn Lego into a sustainable city

HOW do you teach children about sustainable cities? Brick by brick…

Primary schools across Stratford are being given the chance to create their visions of how a sustainable city could look using a mountain of Lego.

St Gregoryâs Catholic Primary School year six pupils pictured with the Lego town created last Friday. Mark Williamson. (57761771)

The School Sustainability Programme, which is run by Graduate Planet, has been holding workshops with children based around the environment.

The Lego workshop has already been held at Bishopton and Thomas Jolyffe primary schools, and on Friday (1st July) it was the turn of St Gregory’s Key Stage Two students to get involved with a big build.

Each class created its own sustainable Lego projects, such as solar farms, a recycling centre and sustainable houses, and these were then combined to create a city.

Bianca Hollis, the project coordinator who designed the Lego town was pictured taking a look at the finished project with year six pupils Gavreel Brannan, aged 11, Cheryl Chan, ten, Patryk Jedrzeiczyk-Marris, 11, and Carson Du. Mark Williamson. (57761772)

Headteacher of St Gregory’s, Katie Wilkes, said: “It linked perfectly with the children’s learning about ‘caring for God’s creations’ and ‘rights and responsibilities’.”

A spokesperson for Graduate Planet said: “Thanks to the ingenuity and hard work of Kate Evans and Bianca Hollis, and volunteer helpers on the day, the children were left buzzing with solutions and ambitions to drive positive change locally and help our planet.”

Graduate Planet is a social enterprise founded by Kate, a recruitment professional, and puts all of its profits into educational environment initiatives for young people.

Harriet Walkerâs, aged seven, face said it all as to the possibilities as she got to work on the Lego town at St Gregoryâs Catholic Primary last Friday. Mark Williamson. (57761782)

The Lego workshops were funded by Wates Group Construction.

Find out more about Graduate Planet at www.graduateplanet.co.uk.