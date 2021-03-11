Stratford school where the art really rocks

Gallery1

THE hunt was on in Shottery as children hid wonderfully decorated rocks around the village for their classmates to find.

The children at Shottery St Andrew’s Primary School were asked to take part in the art project by the school’s friends association, which wanted to give the youngsters something to do during their daily exercise – and an opportunity to safely interact with other children.

Leanne Knighton-Rowley, a Friends of Shottery St Andrew’s School Association committee member who arranged the project, said: “With half-term approaching and the children missing one another, the Friends of Shottery St Andrew’s wanted to organise a way for the children to interact with each other safely. We decided to use the craze of positivity rocks, like a giant game of hide and seek.

“The children could paint and hide their rocks and also search for each others.”

She added: “This lockdown has seemed so much harder and we thought it would be fun to involve as many people as possible. We put up posters, placed rock collection boxes around the village and shared #shotteryrocks on Facebook and Twitter.

“The response and feedback have been fantastic. It has been wonderful to see so many people taking part in Shottery Rocks and gaining enjoyment, however small. We hope it continues.”