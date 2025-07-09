A SCHOOL uniform swap shop is taking place in Stratford this summer with the aim of helping families save money.

The free scheme is being organised by Stratford Town Trust and Bishopton Community Centre CIO and will involve uniforms from the schools primary and secondary schools.

Uniform in good condition can be donated - or collected - from two locations: the Stratford Town Trust Community Hub, located at Venture House, Avenue Farm Industrial, and Bishopton Community Centre in Drayton Avenue.

Items can include trousers, skirts, jumpers, shoes, PE kits and bags.

Items can be dropped off at Venture House between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. Items will then be made available for others to browse and take away on designated Fridays throughout August.

Bishopton Community Centre will also be collecting and distributing uniform on Mondays from 9am - 1pm.

Fran Nibbs, Stratford Town Trust Community Hub manager, said: “This initiative is all about sharing resources and helping one another. By donating outgrown school uniforms and collecting what’s needed, we can ease the financial burden on families and promote sustainability in our community.”