Stratford school trust ‘sorry’ following death of 19-year-old student

THE academy trust which runs Welcombe Hills School in Stratford has apologised for the “desperately sad death” of a special needs student who choked on a paper towel after he was left unsupervised during class break.

Owen Garnett, 19, died two days after the incident on 9th January 2023. The teenager had been diagnosed with Pica – a potentially life-threatening disorder where sufferers compulsively swallow non-food substances, putting them at risk of poisoning and choking.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) revealed Owen was not properly supervised in the days leading up to the fatal incident, adding that his death resulted from a “series of management failures” at the school, which is part of the Unity Multi Academy Trust (Unity Mat).

In a statement, Unity Mat extended its “deepest condolences and sincere apology” for the “desperately sad death” of Owen.

Owen Garnett.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “To prevent such a tragic outcome from happening again, the trust fully and unreservedly accepts that more could and should have been done.

“Our hearts go out to Owen’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The trust, which was fined £300,000 after pleading guilty at Coventry Magistrates’ Court in December to breaching health and safety regulations, said measures had since been put in place “to ensure that no other family goes through what Owen’s family has endured”. The measures include “comprehensive reviews” of the school’s safety protocols and procedures, “enhanced training of staff to better identify and address potential risks” and “ongoing support and resources for students to ensure their well-being”.

“In the aftermath of this tragic event, we have striven to ensure that lessons are learned and the learning implemented to guarantee the safest environment for young vulnerable people like Owen to live, learn, and thrive,” the spokesperson added.

“We are dedicated to making our schools a safe haven for all children and will continue to work tirelessly to uphold this commitment.

“Our thoughts remain with Owen’s family, and we pledge to honour Owen’s memory by creating a safer environment for all.”