A GROUP of teaching staff from one Stratford school has braved an obstacle course and lots of mud to raise important funds.

Fourteen members of staff from St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School took part in Wolf Run Leamington, an obstacle course event that challenges participants to jump down mud slides and wade through freezing cold water.

They took part in the event on 13th April as part of a fundraising event for the school’s Parent Teacher Association. Over £1,400 has been raised so far with this money set to go towards new laptops for pupils.

St Gregory's staff during the Wolf Run

Among the participants from St Gregory’s was headteacher Katie Wilkes. She told the Herald all about the event and why, despite the bruises, it’s something the staff would consider doing again.

“We have been working hard over recent months to train because you know it was quite a challenge and we broke off into two groups,” Katie said. “One group ran the 10 kilometre assault course and then one group ran the five kilometre assault course. It was really good fun although very challenging and harder than we anticipated it would be.

“We had to jump off bridges, swim through lakes and climb over some really high obstacles that made some of us that were scared of heights feel quite nervous, but we definitely all enjoyed the mud slide.”

The staff members went out of their way to take part and raise money for the school, and Katie has a lot of pride in her team for this, adding it is something she is very grateful for.

The fundraiser remains open and you can donate at: https://shorturl.at/93Eyc