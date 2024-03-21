A PAIR of star-crossed lovers were the inspiration behind a flashmob dance on Monday (18th March) as children marked the start of Shakespeare Week.

The special performance outside Shakespeare’s Birthplace in Henley Street involved pupils from St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, Stratford, and was inspired by Romeo and Juliet.

Led by Ascension Dance Company, the street dance also took place across the UK.

Below and right, photos: Shaun Fellows/Alamy

“It’s thrilling to see our partners and schools come together and be part of the flash mobs,” said Sally Gray, Shakespeare Week project manager at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT). “This year is important as we mark 10 years of Shakespeare Week.

“Over the past 10 years, we have reached hundreds of thousands of children and teachers, helping to make children’s first experience with Shakespeare a positive one, and we look forward to continuing to impact the lives of new generations through the power of Shakespeare.”

Organised and delivered by SBT, events run until 24th March 2024 and include free-to-access activities and resources for teachers and home-educators at www.shakespeareweek.org.uk.

Events continue in Stratford this weekend (23rd-24th March) with activities, workshops and performances on Henley Street, including Circus Mash, Ascension Dance and more.

For timings, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdcrzzbw.

Students from St Gregory's Catholic Primary School performing a street dance piece inspired by Romeo and Juliet, on Henley Street on Monday. Photo: Iain Duck

Photo: Shaun Fellows / Alamy News.