Stratford School gets planning permission for £17.5m extension

STRATFORD School has been given planning permission for a multi-million-pound redevelopment of its site which will create new facilities and allow it to enrol more children.

The school, on Alcester Road, applied for permission in December last year to build a new dance and drama studio, design and tech labs, sixth-form suite and learning intervention hub.

Artist's impression of Stratford School's extension.

The scheme, which was approved by Warwickshire District Council on 14th July, would see four two- and three-storey buildings created along with a new bus pick-up and drop-off loop road and car park.