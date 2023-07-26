Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford School gets planning permission for £17.5m extension

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 05:38, 26 July 2023

STRATFORD School has been given planning permission for a multi-million-pound redevelopment of its site which will create new facilities and allow it to enrol more children.

The school, on Alcester Road, applied for permission in December last year to build a new dance and drama studio, design and tech labs, sixth-form suite and learning intervention hub.

Artist's impression of Stratford School's extension.
Artist's impression of Stratford School's extension.

The scheme, which was approved by Warwickshire District Council on 14th July, would see four two- and three-storey buildings created along with a new bus pick-up and drop-off loop road and car park.

Education Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE