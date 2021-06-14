Stratford school friends set up new pizza business for Warwickshire

Benjamin Chatwin, left, and Jack Murphy-Jones have created The Pizza Blues in a horse box. Photo: Submitted. (48015076)

TWO friends who met at Stratford High School have gone into business aiming to make lots of dough.

Jack Murphy-Jones, 26, and Ben Chatwin, 27, have converted a vintage horse box into a kitchen for their new company, The Pizza Blues. And while the firm’s blue name may conjure up images of sadness, the friends have nothing but love for pizza (the name is in fact based around the colour of the trailer).

“We both love pizza,” said Jack. “We had a conversation about setting up a business and the next day Ben told me he’d found a horse box in Wales and we were going to have a look at it.”

The pair, who have both worked as teachers in Russia, were looking for a business opportunity during the lockdown in March.

“We did the renovations ourselves and now we’re here, trading in and around Stratford,” added Jack.

The Pizza Blues visits Wellesbourne, Warwick and Shottery Memorial Hall, with new locations being added – this weekend they will be at a campsite in Wellesbourne with potentially up to 250 customers.

They have also catered for a party and are keen to get more events in the diary.

“It’s all been very positive so far. I think we’ve found a really good rhythm and we are just hoping to branch out and go to as many different spots as possible.

“Our menu is quite simple – we only have four pizzas on the menu, but we have tried to cater for everyone, including vegans.

“We want to make it as big a success as possible. I think down the line we would love a restaurant – as Stratford is our home base and we are keeping our fingers crossed to be here – but we haven’t gone down the road yet of looking at rent prices. For now, we are happy to do pitching up and going to events, functions and parties.”

www.thepizzablues.co.uk