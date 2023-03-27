Stratford School extension costs increase by £3.7m as detailed designs drawn up

INCREASING costs mean an extra £3.7 million is needed to pay for the expansion of Stratford-upon-Avon School.

The Warwickshire County Council project, which will allow the Alcester Road school to add a further 350 places for pupils, was originally estimated to cost £11.5m back in December 2020.

But a lot has changed in the world following Russian aggression in Ukraine and the financial issues that followed, and another £2.2m was added to the budget to cover inflation in July 2022.

Images of how the school could look. Images: YMD Boon Architects (63070713)

The costs have been revised again following the appointment of a contractor and currently run at about £17.5m.

The county council was told that another £1.95m was added to the bill for the main extension “based on a more detailed design” and using market rate costs rather than estimates “which used more of a concept design and a general cost per square metre”.

A further £1.77m is required to cover the cost of the car park and social space works, design and development work and the inclusion of ICT and furnishing “which had not been fully accounted for in the original estimate”.

A council report states that the accuracy of costs for projects starts relatively low and increase further into the scheme.

The Stratford School project, as previously reported by the Herald, includes a new dance and drama studio, design and tech labs, sixth-form suite and learning intervention hub.

There will be four two- and three-storey teaching block extensions along with a new bus pick-up and drop-off loop road and car park.

The expansion is part of a wider investment in education in Stratford district to provide more places and meet demand from new housing developments.

Rising costs at Stratford were not the only increases on the agenda for the county council – the budgets for work to increase capacity at primary schools elsewhere in Warwickshire have also been ramped up.

The budget for Briar Hill Infant School and St Margaret’s Junior School, Leamington, was set at £786,000 in July 2022 but construction costs have since increased by £314,000, partly because of altered plans.

Bishop’s Tachbrook Primary School’s project was set to cost £400,000 but moving a modular building due to concerns over emergency access added costs, as did issues “relating to asbestos, drainage and flooding, and the power supply capacity”. The bill is now around £917,000.

Cllr Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), the deputy leader of the council, said a fair proportion of the extra £15.3m funding for the work agreed by cabinet (there was £7.8m agreed to increase SEND places at Evergreen School in Warwick) was from developer contributions.

He explained that the breakdown was £1.547m from the council’s basic needs funding, £9.956m from its high needs grant and £3.875m from developer funding.

“In terms of the number of places delivered for the county and the amount of money we have had to pay for it directly, this is quite a good deal,” he said. “Congratulations to those who wrote the paper, we are keeping pace with school placement needs across the county.”