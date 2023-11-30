Stratford school ‘could have prevented’ incident that led to teenager’s death, report concludes

THE death of a teenager at a Stratford special school could have been prevented, an investigation found.

Owen Garnett died in January after choking on “a significant quantity” of paper towels and suffering a brain injury, a coroner’s report stated.

The 19-year-old, who was a student at Welcombe Hills School, run by the Unity Multi-Academy Trust (Unity MAT), had been left alone – despite a near-miss just days earlier.