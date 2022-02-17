Stratford school buses cancelled for Friday

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A bus service for schoolchildren in Stratford and Alcester has suspended its services for Friday due to concerns about the risks posed by Storm Eunice.

The Green Bus, who run services to schools in Stratford and Alcester, have decided to suspend their services on Friday due to the risks of running double-decker buses in what are predicted to be winds of up to 90mph.

It has suspended its 506, 511 and 512 services to Stratford-upon-Avon School, Stratford Girl’s Grammar School and King Edward VI School.

It has also suspended the services 501 to 508 running to Alcester Grammar, Alcester Academy and St Benedict’s Catholic High School.

Chief Executive of The Green Bus, Ian Mack said: “Storm Eunice is forecast to bring wind gusts of over 90mph in parts of our operating area tomorrow. The risks associated with operating double-decker buses in such conditions are high; and the consequences of an accident would be severe. I have therefore made the difficult decision to suspend the operation of our bus services tomorrow.

“I am sorry for the inconvenience our decision will cause. However, our principal duty is to protect the health and safety of our customers and staff, and my judgment is that operating buses tomorrow would pose an unacceptably high risk to both.”

Ridley's Coaches, who also run bus services to schools in Stratford and Alcester, told The Herald that they will be making a decision in the morning as to whether to run their services.

For updated information on the weather in Stratford visit https://tinyurl.com/3yjj2zs2