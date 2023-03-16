Home   News   Article

Boxer, athlete and well-known taxi driver in town

By Simon Woodings
Published: 16:00, 16 March 2023

TONY Carr, a much-loved former boxer and athlete and a well-known Stratfordian has died aged 78.

Tony was Stratford’s very own ‘taxi driver’ who worked the ranks in Bridge Street and in front of NatWest.

Tony Carr. (63027952)
Tony (pictured, third from right, running for Stratford Athletic Club in 1967) was also a prolific boxer with Stratford Amateur Boxing Club and a committed runner with both Stratford Athletic Club and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.

