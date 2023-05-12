Stratford’s taxis targeted by dangerous spiking device

TAXIS in Stratford have been targeted by a dangerous spiking device aimed at damaging car tyres.

Stratford District Council said it had been ‘made aware of a handmade spiking device that has been placed on the taxi ranks in Stratford’.

The device which was found in Stratford.

It added that the devise caused damage to tyres of licensed hackney carriages and was a ‘severe danger to the safety of pedestrians as well as vehicles’.

Warwickshire Police has been made aware of the issue and has asked for anyone with information, or who has seen or found a device, to report it by dialling 101.

The council said if a member of the public sees a person placing a spiking device on the ground, attempting to cause damage to other vehicles, they should call 999.