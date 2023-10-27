Stratford’s streets expected to be packed as food festival returns

STRATFORD’S postponed food festival will take place this weekend with the organisers expecting more than 100 stalls, cookery demonstrations and entertainment.

The festival will take place on 28th and 29th October – the original event was due to take place in September but was cancelled when event company Cocker Hoop Creative pulled out.

Image from last year's Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

LSD Promotions, which organised last year’s event, stepped in and said it has secured both local and regional producers selling a range of products from cheeses, freshly baked goods, and artisanal oils to sweet treats and gourmet beverages.

A spokesperson said: “The Stratford Food Festival is not just about food, it’s about celebrating the vibrant community and the diverse flavours and culinary talents that define our region.

“Families, friends and food connoisseurs of all ages are invited to share in this extraordinary weekend.”

The festival will be open 10am-6pm on the Saturday and 10am-5pm on the Sunday.