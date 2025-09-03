Stratford’s shoppers will be able to use scanner to test avocado ripeness

SCANNERS which allow shoppers to assess the ripeness of avocados are being trialled at a Stratford supermarket.

Tesco on Birmingham Road is one of five stores across the country where shoppers will be able to test the fruit before buying.

The supermarket chain said the machines, available from this week, will work like a tiny X-ray to read what the fruit looks like inside.

No more squeezing avocados for shoppers at Stratford's Tesco superstore.

Shoppers can hold an avocado in front of the scanner and it will return one of two ripeness readings – immediately ready for smashing, or better used to be sliced in a salad.

The technology, called the One Third Avocado Scanner and named after the Dutch company which invented it, can measure the ripeness of an avocado in seconds.

Tesco avocado buyer Lisa Lawrence said: “The scanner will enable shoppers to choose the avocado that is right for them and which therefore can help them plan their usage and desired shelf life, thereby cutting down on waste.

“Smashed avocado on sourdough continues to be one of the trendiest snacks at the moment, garnering millions of views on social media sites for recipe ideas, so we think, for that reason, the scanner will be really popular with shoppers.”

The other Tesco stores trialling the scanner will be in Cheshunt in Hertfordshire; Colchester in Essex; Wokingham in Berkshire and Salisbury in Wiltshire.

Tesco said avocados have never been more popular and in the last year it sold nearly 15 million more avocados than it did in the previous 52 weeks.