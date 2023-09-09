Stratford’s shopmobility scheme to be run by private firm

STRATFORD’S shopmobility service is to be transferred to a private company to run in order to safeguard its future.

Active Mobility will provide the service, which lends wheelchairs and mobility scooters to people with mobility issues.

The service had been partly funded by Stratford District Council (SDC) which covered the salaries for staffing the service for two members of staff – around £43,000 a year – and a total cost of £73,000.