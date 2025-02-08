Stratford’s Sally Bee using her art to help charity for hearts
TV PRESENTER and author turned artist Sally Bee will be using her talents to help raise money for charity throughout February.
The Stratford resident, who is famously a six-time heart attack survivor, is donating 20 per cent of her painting commissions during Heart Month to Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD).
“I wanted to mark Heart Month in a meaningful way because I feel incredibly lucky to still be here,” explained Sally. “After all, how many people can say they’ve survived six heart attacks?”
Sally, who recently painted Queen Camilla and received a letter of gratitude from Buckingham Palace, is also cutting her commission rate for the month – from £500 to £250.
Her artwork includes portraits of people as well as pets.
Beat SCAD is a charity dedicated to supporting survivors, educating healthcare professionals, and advancing research into this little-known condition.
To book a commission or learn more, visit www.sally-bee.com.