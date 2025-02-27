THERE were fears for the future of Stratford restaurants this week as yet another much-loved independent serves its last order.

The latest closure is Italian bistro Caffe Vineria on Wood Street, which has been run by chef-owner Massimo Bertoli, 65, for a decade. He will be permanently closed after tomorrow (Friday).

Just last week the Herald shared the news that brasserie Edward Moon, a fixture on Chapel Street since 1989, had ceased trading. There are also worries about Sorrento, a family-run restaurant on Ely Street, after it has failed to reopen following its usual post-Christmas break.

In the last few months town centre eateries Bella Italia, Veeno and Café Rouge have all closed.

One Stratford restaurateur, who wished to remain anonymous, said the situation was increasingly worrying.

Arrivederci … Massimo Bertoli will be closing Caffe Vineria in Wood Street tomorrow (Friday). Photo: Mark Williamson

They said: “I am genuinely concerned that a trickle of restaurant closures in town is now in danger of turning into a tsunami, particularly as the government budget changes loom ever closer. All these changes and closures across our pub, hotel, café and takeaway venues means Stratford is going to be a very different place going forward.”

Mr Bertoli lives above the restaurant at No 45, which is Grade II-listed and owned by the National Trust. He has a son who lives in Milan, but he wants to stay in Stratford, where he has many friends, after he moves out following the closure.

When the Herald visited him this week he told us about why he had reluctantly made the decision to shut the restaurant.

“There’s a combination of reasons,” he explained. “The expense of everything, particularly as we’re going to have bigger rates in April – after the 75 per cent business rates reduction ends this year.

“Finding staff is also an issue. Hospitality workers used to be all from abroad – Poland and Italy – and a lot of them went back after Brexit. There are a few here, but to find the good ones is really difficult. And this place is too big for me to manage on my own.”

Speaking of how he feels about having to close, Mr Bertoli said: “I’ve been here ten years, after opening on 10th April, 2015. It’s emotional and a real shame.”

Taking it easy is not an option, says the chef, known for his delicious pizzas and Italian cuisine.

“I won’t retire yet, I still have some bullets to shoot. I have a couple of projects in mind, one of which is to be a home chef. So I’ll come to yours and cook for you.”

Despite his good humour, Mr Bertoli is frustrated that more is not being done to support businesses in the town, something the Herald has spoken to him about previously.

“You’ll remember my fights against the BID. They wanted £300 from me for sending a few emails a year. Meanwhile the council wanted to charge to put seats outside, yet they let the Mop Fair and the food markets cut off trade on my doorstep.”

Referring to the jewellers opposite, Mr Bertoli continued: “We’re becoming Pragnell Town. The council allowed them to close the road to put in bollards and that was a big problem – it impacted everyone for six weeks.

“It was a building site and we saw business drop. You can’t sit here and smell the smoke and all the dust.

“There should be more to support the town centre – empty shops and buildings like BHS put people off visiting.”

The cost of living has also been a big crunch factor, said Mr Bertoli, as he has seen trade steadily fall.

“I have loyal customers, but they tend to be older. And now people aren’t spending so much when they come in. There has been a dramatic reduction. Before people would have a bottle of wine and a main course each; now they will have one glass each and share a meal.”

Despite the seemingly gloomy state of affairs, former Stratford mayor Kevin Taylor was among those calling for a proactive approach to reinvigorating the town centre. After hearing of the latest restaurant closures, he said: “Stratford should be thriving, yet our restaurants and cafés are struggling. We have a world-famous brand – Shakespeare – history, stunning scenery, and millions of visitors. So why aren’t we seeing greater footfall, more support for businesses, and a real plan for growth?

“Where are the so-called experts from the district council and the Business Improvement District (BID)? What’s their grand strategy? Or is it just more consultations, more reports, and no real action?”

Offering a final rallying cry, Mr Taylor added: “The success of a town centre isn’t just down to business owners, it requires collaboration between local councils, landlords, BIDs and the community itself. Authorities must work proactively to support businesses, attract the right investments, and create an environment where people want to visit, shop, and socialise.”

BID manager Aaron Corsi said he was meeting with hospitality businesses in March to discuss some of the issues that are being encountered.

Meanwhile he told the Herald: “There are so many factors that are currently affecting businesses, both good and bad – and ones that are very difficult to change, like the cost of living crisis. Every business has its niche market and customer base and each factor affects different businesses in different ways. It’s a shame to see independent businesses hang up their aprons and there can be many reasons for that.

“I would like to celebrate the businesses and the work they have done in supporting the town and its customers over the years. They make Stratford what it is, a melting pot of different businesses, all providing something different to different people.”

He added: “The BID is here to support businesses and they can reach out to us for help, we strive to work on solutions and help them within our remit.”

