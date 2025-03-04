Stratford’s recycling and waste centre to close for two weeks

STRATFORD’S household waste and recycling centre is expected to be closed for two weeks, the county council has announced.

The closure, which starts on Monday (10th March), is to allow for “unavoidable maintenance works” at Burton Farm. Warwickshire County Council said essential repairs are needed to the mains water supply, which includes fixing leaks, and improving drainage at the site in order to avoid future closures due to flooding.

The closure means there will also be no access to the site’s reuse shop.

Burton Farm, Stratford, will be closed from Monday, 10th March.

The Cherry Orchard waste site in Kenilworth will also be shut for up to three days from next week for improvement works, including a replacement site office.

The council said information about reopening will be posted online and directed people to use its recycling sites at Shipston, Wellesbourne and Leamington.

Visits will still need to be booked via www.warwickshire.govuk/hwrc

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “The essential maintenance works needed at Burton Farm and Cherry Orchard are unavoidable, however, I would like to extend apologies from the council to anyone whose plans to book to visit the recycling centres will need to be altered as a result.”