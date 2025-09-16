Stratford’s powerlifting grandmother sets new world records

A GRANDMA from Stratford has cemented her winning streak at the World Powerlifting championship in the USA.

Martine Barons, who lives on Evesham Road, won her division at the competition in Idaho Falls. She added 10kg to the squat world record and 7.5kg to the deadlift world record, 2.5kg to the bench press world record and 12.5 kg to the powerlifting total world record.

The 64-year-old also scooped the ‘best lifter’ award for the deadlift.

Martine with her medals.

Her triumph at the World Championship comes 12 weeks after she successfully defended her European Powerlifting title in Poland.

Martine, a reader in statistics at the University of Warwick, only took up the sport 18 months ago but is now 2025 world champion in powerlifting, deadlift and bench press in the Masters 5, Raw, U90kg division. It all started at a fun gym session with a work colleague which revealed her talent and prompted her to enter her first competition where she won a medal.

She said: “I was surprised to find a talent for powerlifting at the age of 63 after being poor at sports all my life. This has been an expensive year, as this amateur sport is self-funded, but I get enormous pleasure from training and competing and the health benefits of increased strength and mobility are astonishing.”

Martine, who’s married to Chris and has three adult sons and four grandchildren, trains for 12 hours a week. Her next big competition is the British Single Lifts Championship at the Arnold Sports Festival at the NEC in March.