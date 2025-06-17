THE future of Stratford’s two Poundland branches will be decided in late summer, according to the company.

Poundland was bought earlier this month by the Gordon Brothers and as part of a plan to revive the business, 68 branches nationwide have been earmarked for closure. The names of these will not be confirmed until later in the year as the plans are subject to creditor approval.

One of the Stratford shops is located on Bridge Street, with the other at the Maybird Retail Park. As well as the shop closures, Poundland will also withdraw its frozen food selections and reduce its chilled food offering. This will then be anchored around its £3 meal deal selection.

The Poundland shop on Bridge Street, Stratford

Barry Williams, managing director of Poundland said: “It’s no secret that we have much work to do to get Poundland back on track. While Poundland remains a strong brand, serving 20m-plus shoppers each year, our performance for a significant period has fallen short of our high standards and action is needed to enable the business to return to growth.

“It’s sincerely regrettable that this plan includes the closure of stores and distribution centres, but it’s necessary if we’re to achieve our goal of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores. It goes without saying that if our plans are approved, we will do all we can to support colleagues who will be directly affected by the changes.”



