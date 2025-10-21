THE Pizza Hut restaurant on Stratford’s Maybird Retail Park is to close.

The branch is one of 68 closed across the UK after DC London Pie, the firm that runs Pizza Hut's restaurants in this country, went into administration.

On Monday, American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal to save 64 sites.

Pizza Hut in Stratford

Nicolas Burquier, managing director of Pizza Hut Europe and Canada, said: “This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.

“Our immediate priority is operational continuity at the acquired locations and supporting colleagues through the transition.”

The administration comes around six weeks after HMRC filed a winding up petition against DC London Pie.

Matt Callaghan, joint administrator at FTI Consulting LLP, said: “This transaction provides a stable platform for one of the UK’s best-known dine-in brands, securing the continuation of 64 Pizza Hut sites and importantly preserves 1,276 jobs. The joint administrators will continue to work with employees who have unfortunately been made redundant, to ensure they get the support needed.”

The other Pizza Hut location set to close in Warwickshire is in Rugby, with two in Coventry and one in Solihull also on the closure list.





