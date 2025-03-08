Stratford’s Olympic silver medallists meets the golden life-changers

A GROUP of Olympic rowers, including Stratford’s Esme Booth, enjoyed meeting a litter of life-changing guide dog puppies at the Guide Dogs National Centre.

Esme, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten, three of the Great Britain women’s four rowing team who won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, visited the charity’s centre near Leamington where they met the eight-week-old puppies about to embark on the first stages of their training.

Rebecca Shorten, Esme Booth and Sam Redgrave with the puppies.

Esme said: “When I was growing up, my family used to foster trainee guide dogs, so I’ve always had a connection with the charity. It was fantastic to visit the Guide Dogs National Centre and learn about the charity’s breeding programme.

“Meeting the first litter of pups born this year was great fun – they were all very inquisitive and enjoyed playing with us and looking at our medals.

“It’s brilliant to think that by the next summer Olympics, the puppies we met could be qualified guide dogs, supporting people with vision impairments.”