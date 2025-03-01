Stratford’s new street art unveiled at Fred Winter Centre

NEW pieces of street art were unveiled in Stratford this week at the Fred Winter Centre on Guild Street.

Created by street artist 7th Pencil, Mel Saggs, the first mural can be seen at the entrance to the Fred Winter Centre’s car park while the second piece was created by the community through workshops that were held at the centre, in collaboration with Ali Glover and Marko Antonio.

Both will form part of a growing Stratford Mural Trail.

Mel said: “Working with the community at the Fred Winter Centre has been incredibly inspiring. This project has allowed me to explore my own artistic style while creating something meaningful that resonates with the community.”

Artists Mel Saggs, Richard Barlow, Jamie Morris and David Ball worked on the new feature at the Fred Winter Centre, an addition to the Stratford Mural Trail, unveiled on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The project is part of Paint Stratford, an initiative supported by Stratford Town Trust, Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council.

The latest murals have been designed to resemble the lifecycle of mental health, the good times and the bad, a gathering at the centre on Tuesday was told.

There was also a talk about graffiti and street art, explaining its history and how it has changed over time.