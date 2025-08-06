A NEW indoor children’s play centre has opened in Stratford town centre with a William Shakespeare theme.

Tiny Rebels opened its doors to the public on 25th July in Bell Court. The centre is designed for children aged up to 10 years old, is open seven days a week and also has a special educational needs session every Monday.

Chris Onslow and his wife Kelly are the owners of Tiny Rebels and told the Herald it has play zones designed to “bring history alive”. Believed to be the first Shakespeare-themed play area in the world, the pair said they wanted to stay clear of generic jungle, forest or underwater themes.

“Kelly has run soft play before and her background is early years education, whilst my background is building brands,” Chris said. “We thought we’d build a new brand of soft play, we’ve played to our strengths.”

Chris and Kelly found that there was a gap in the Stratford market for an indoor play centre.

Chris Onslow and his wife Kelly have opened Tiny Rebels in Bell Court. Photo: Mark Williamson

“There’s not a lot for children under 10 to do in Stratford. There’s the Butterfly Farm and then there’s Magic Alley. Apart from feeding the swans I’m struggling to think of anything else, certainly indoors.

“At Bell Court, we’re below the cinema, opposite Ask Pizza, Nando’s and then the rest of the town centre. We already get lots of walk-in traffic at every session. They didn’t know we were here or perhaps they didn’t even know Bell Court was here.”

The couple, who have lived in Stratford for several years, have big plans for the Tiny Rebel brand with merchandising on the agenda.

“We have characters called Rebel Jack and Rebel Iza, so we’re going to sell merchandise like Jack and Iza caps, backpacks, bubble bath and all sorts of other branded items,” said Chris. “The idea is to roll out the brand in merchandise and products, as well as having a soft play venue.”

The business plan also includes taking the Tiny Rebel name across the country and then the world, Chris explained.

“We’ve already got the second site secured in Kent, on the Isle of Sheppey, and we’re just negotiating terms for the first global one in Pakistan,” he said. “We want 10 in the UK and we’ll then start franchising it.”

Despite Tiny Rebels being open barely a fortnight, the positive response to the play centre has been overwhelming, according to Chris.

“On the Instagram page there’s hundreds of videos of children enjoying Tiny Rebels. Every parent that’s come in here is posting their videos. The customers are sharing their experience online, and we think this better than asking for a review.”

The Shakespeare theme is important to Chris and Kelly, having discovered how early the Bard is taught in some schools. Facts and games relating to Shakespeare are located around Tiny Rebels, including a ‘find the skull’ quest inspired by Hamlet.

“At St Gregory’s School they’re teaching children about Shake-speare from the age of three. They are looking to do a lesson that they can act out here and then go back and take this experience to the classroom so they can keep learning all about Shakespeare,” Chris said. “A soft play centre having an influence on school curriculum would be just amazing.”







