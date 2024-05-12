Stratford’s new green hub to open next week offering climate change advice and support
Published: 10:45, 12 May 2024
STRATFORD’S new Climate Hub will feature an exhibition space, information centre and volunteers on-hand to answer people’s questions.
The hub, which has been set up by the town’s environmental groups as Net Zero Stratford, will open to the public next Thursday (16th May).
The ground floor of the building at 30 Meer Street will also have display boards, reading material and a sofa to sit, relax and browse the books and magazines.