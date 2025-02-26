Stratford’s new Burger King will give away 1,000 burgers when it opens tomorrow

STRATFORD’S new Burger King restaurant opens tomorrow (Thursday) with a promise to give away 1,000 free Whopper or Chicken Royale burgers to customers

The fast-food chain is making a return to the Maybird Centre on Birmingham Road and will mark its opening with the first come, first served giveaway as well as a special prize for the 100th customer - a year’s supply of Burger King (24 burgers that can be claimed over a year).

Will, the restaurant manager, said: “Me and the whole team are eager to connect with all our new customers, and to celebrate this exciting milestone, we're pleased to offer 1,000 legendary Whopper and Chicken Royale burgers as a giveaway.

“We encourage you to arrive early to make sure that you get one.”

The new Burger King at the Maybird Centre. Photo: Mark Williamson

The offer will be available at the counter and the drive-thru between 10am and 8pm while stocks last.

The new restaurant, which will be offering table service, will also be giving away limited-edition Burger King tote bags.