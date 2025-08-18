IN 2016, Craig McMurrough’s sister Cheryl died of ovarian cancer when she was just 43 years old. She had been misdiagnosed and died leaving behind a husband and two children.

Craig wanted to do something positive to cope with the grief and to raise awareness of the early signs of the cancer. His answer was unique – he started dressing up as an ovary and taking part in running events.

Nine years later Craig, who is 54, has competed in over 200 runs and events, including the Great North Run 16 times, the London Marathon eight times, he has climbed Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Kilimanjaro…all whilst wearing his foam costume.

In the process almost £100,000 has been raised, a monumental effort that has earned Craig a British Citizens Award (BCA) Medal of Honour for Services to Healthcare.

Mr & Mrs Ovary running the Bournemouth Half Marathon

Craig, who moved to Stratford a year ago but was a regular visitor to see his parents, isn’t alone in dressing as an ovary as long-time friend Sarah Temple has been joining him over the last few years. As a pair of ovaries they are now ‘anatomically correct’ as they run side by side.

On the back of the costumes are the symptoms of ovarian cancer.

“It’s about raising awareness,” Craig told the Herald. “That’s what the idea is, to show the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer to anyone who may see us. When we do the big events, such as the Great North Run as we are in September, we hope people read them and take note.

Craig, right, as Mr Ovary, accompanied by his friend Sarah Temple who makes up the pair as they raise awareness of ovarian cancer.

“People running behind us in these big events have told us that they took a photo of the symptoms.”

The BCA medal is for those who make a difference to people’s lives through helping to promote health awareness, fundraise for health causes or save lives.

Craig, who went to the House of Lords to collect the award, continued: “Receiving recognition for the fundraising is satisfying and humbling. It makes me optimistic for the future in terms of what else we can do to spread awareness of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.”

The Great South Run is on the pair’s fundraising schedule later this year, on 19th October, and they plan to carry on “for as long as our legs can carry us”.



