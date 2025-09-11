Stratford’s Mop Fair will roll into town next month for a weekend of rides and games

FLASHING lights, fast rides and diesel fumes - Stratford will welcome back the Mop Fair next month for a weekend of family fun.

The funfair and stalls will be back in the town centre on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October, carrying on a modern take of a centuries-old tradition.

As well as the rides large and small, and stalls offering food, games and challenges, the family-favourite Golden Carousel, which is 127 years-old, will be back again in Rother Street.

The Mop opens at 3pm on the Saturday and closes at 11pm. It will be officially opened at 11am on the Sunday by council dignitaries and again is open till 11pm.

On Sunday, there will also be the traditional pig roast, provided by Stratford Scouts, at the Waterside-Bridge Street junction.

All the fun of the fair at Stratford Mop. Photo: Mark Williamson.

As is usual, the Mop Fair necessitates some road closures, which means that from 12.01am on the Saturday until 7.30am on Monday, 13th October, the following streets will be closed:

Greenhill Street

Rother Street (from Ely Street)

Wood Street

Union Street

Bridge Street

Windsor Street (from Mansell Street)

Meer Street

Henley Street

High Street

And the town does it all again - on a smaller scale - for the Runaway Mop on 25th-26th October.

This will see the following streets closed from 12.01am on the Saturday until 6.30am on Monday, 27th October:

Greenhill Street

Rother Street (from Ely Street)

Wood Street

Windsor Street (from Mansell Street)

Meer Street

More information about the Mop Fair, which is run by Bob Wilson's Fun Fairs, can be found at www.Facebook.com/StratfordMop