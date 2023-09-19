Stratford’s mini golf course looks set to get go-ahead for major revamp

WORK could soon start on revamping the mini golf course on Stratford’s Recreation Ground as the proposals look set to get planning approval next week.

As reported by Herald in January, the aim is to re-develop the area, creating a new coffee shop, changing the surfacing and putting in two new courses.

The 18-hole courses will feature Stratford landmarks, including models of Shakespeare’s Birthplace, the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, a Juliet balcony and other features around town like Clopton Bridge.